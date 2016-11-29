Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 29, 2016 | 5:20pm EST

Christmas at the White House

A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 14
A woman takes a photo in the Cross Hall during a holiday decor preview of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman takes a photo in the Cross Hall during a holiday decor preview of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A woman takes a photo in the Cross Hall during a holiday decor preview of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 14
The Red Room is decked out during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Red Room is decked out during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Red Room is decked out during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 14
First lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
First lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 14
Snowmen flank a painting of former first lady Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Snowmen flank a painting of former first lady Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Snowmen flank a painting of former first lady Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 14
A man walks down the East Colonnade. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man walks down the East Colonnade. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A man walks down the East Colonnade. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 14
Christmas cookies of Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo sit on a tray. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Christmas cookies of Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo sit on a tray. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Christmas cookies of Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo sit on a tray. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 14
The gingerbread house is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The gingerbread house is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The gingerbread house is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 14
Christmas trees flank a painting of Abraham Lincoln at the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Christmas trees flank a painting of Abraham Lincoln at the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Christmas trees flank a painting of Abraham Lincoln at the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 14
The Obama dogs Sonny and Bo replicas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Obama dogs Sonny and Bo replicas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Obama dogs Sonny and Bo replicas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 14
The Lego gingerbread White House is seen in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Lego gingerbread White House is seen in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Lego gingerbread White House is seen in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 14
Reflected in an ornament, a reporter takes a photo of the White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reflected in an ornament, a reporter takes a photo of the White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reflected in an ornament, a reporter takes a photo of the White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 14
The White House Christmas Tree is seen through the doorway into the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The White House Christmas Tree is seen through the doorway into the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The White House Christmas Tree is seen through the doorway into the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 14
First lady Michelle Obama holds up a holiday craft for a child during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama holds up a holiday craft for a child during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
First lady Michelle Obama holds up a holiday craft for a child during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Street battles in Mosul

Street battles in Mosul

Next Slideshows

Street battles in Mosul

Street battles in Mosul

Iraqi forces take back Mosul from Islamic State militants, one street at a time.

Nov 29 2016
Tribal king clashes with Ugandan forces

Tribal king clashes with Ugandan forces

Uganda rejects charges from Amnesty International that security forces carried out extra-judicial killings during clashes with royal guards of a tribal king.

Nov 29 2016
Cuba's long lines for Castro

Cuba's long lines for Castro

Cubans wait for hours to pay tribute to revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Havana.

Nov 29 2016
The top 10 business stories of 2016

The top 10 business stories of 2016

The 10 business stories most likely to be remembered from the year 2016.

Nov 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast