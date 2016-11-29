Christmas at the White House
A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman takes a photo in the Cross Hall during a holiday decor preview of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Red Room is decked out during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Snowmen flank a painting of former first lady Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man walks down the East Colonnade. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christmas cookies of Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo sit on a tray. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The gingerbread house is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christmas trees flank a painting of Abraham Lincoln at the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Obama dogs Sonny and Bo replicas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Lego gingerbread White House is seen in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reflected in an ornament, a reporter takes a photo of the White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The White House Christmas Tree is seen through the doorway into the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama holds up a holiday craft for a child during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
