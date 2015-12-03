Christmas at the White House
A portrait of the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln flanks a pair of Christmas trees, toys, Nutcracker dolls and trimmings, in the State Dining Room of the White House, a preview of Holiday decorations being assembled for the season, in Washington,...more
The White House created in brown chocolate, is decorated with a wreath, toys, Nutcracker dolls and trimmings, in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
First Lady Michelle Obama chats with children of military families as they gather to see the pets Bo and Sunny and enjoy holiday decorations and treats at the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A series of wooden dolls hang on a Christmas tree decorated with trimmings and bulbs, in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A decorated Christmas tree almost reaches the ceiling of the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Stuffed toys of the First Family's pet dogs, Bo and Sunny, are featured with Christmas decorations in a hallway of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A bust of the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen next to a Christmas tree in a hallway of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A giant Nutcracker doll is flanked by wreaths with trimmings, in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
First Lady Michelle Obama chats with chefs as she thanks them for serving the children of military families who gathered to enjoy holiday decorations and treats at the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
First Lady Michelle Obamachats with children of military families as they gather to enjoy holiday decorations and treats at the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A worker in Christmas colors stands in a hallway of the White House, the ceiling aglow in snowflake lighting. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A portrait of the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln flanks a pair of Christmas trees, toys, Nutcracker dolls and trimmings, in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Santa Claus and his reindeer sit on the roof of the a White House created in brown chocolate, decorated with a wreath, toys, Nutcracker dolls and trimmings. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
First Lady Michelle Obama chats with children of military families as they gather to enjoy holiday decorations and treats at the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A hallway of the White House features silver arches aglow, a preview of holiday decorations being assembled for the season. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
First Lady Michelle Obama chats with children of military families as they gather to enjoy holiday decorations and treats at the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A decorated Christmas tree sits in the Main Foyer of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
