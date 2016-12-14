Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 13, 2016 | 8:56pm EST

Christmas at the White House

Snowmen and Christmas decorations are seen in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Snowmen and Christmas decorations are seen in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Snowmen and Christmas decorations are seen in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
1 / 20
Christmas lights illuminate the columns of the Truman Balcony. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christmas lights illuminate the columns of the Truman Balcony. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Christmas lights illuminate the columns of the Truman Balcony. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 20
President Obama and first lady Michelle at the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Obama and first lady Michelle at the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
President Obama and first lady Michelle at the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
3 / 20
A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 20
A woman takes a photo in the Cross Hall during a holiday decor preview of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman takes a photo in the Cross Hall during a holiday decor preview of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A woman takes a photo in the Cross Hall during a holiday decor preview of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 20
The Red Room is decked out during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Red Room is decked out during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Red Room is decked out during a holiday decor preview at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 20
President Obama enters the Oval Office. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Obama enters the Oval Office. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
President Obama enters the Oval Office. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
7 / 20
First lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
First lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event welcoming military families to the White House to view the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 20
Snowmen flank a painting of former first lady Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Snowmen flank a painting of former first lady Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Snowmen flank a painting of former first lady Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 20
A man walks down the East Colonnade. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man walks down the East Colonnade. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A man walks down the East Colonnade. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 20
Christmas cookies of Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo sit on a tray. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Christmas cookies of Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo sit on a tray. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Christmas cookies of Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo sit on a tray. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 20
The gingerbread house is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The gingerbread house is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The gingerbread house is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 20
Christmas trees flank a painting of Abraham Lincoln at the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Christmas trees flank a painting of Abraham Lincoln at the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Christmas trees flank a painting of Abraham Lincoln at the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 20
The Obama dogs Sonny and Bo replicas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Obama dogs Sonny and Bo replicas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Obama dogs Sonny and Bo replicas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 20
The Lego gingerbread White House is seen in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Lego gingerbread White House is seen in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Lego gingerbread White House is seen in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 20
The White House Christmas Tree is seen through the doorway into the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The White House Christmas Tree is seen through the doorway into the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The White House Christmas Tree is seen through the doorway into the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 20
Chance the Rapper performs during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Chance the Rapper performs during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Chance the Rapper performs during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
17 / 20
Singer Yolanda Adams (L) performs during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Singer Yolanda Adams (L) performs during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Singer Yolanda Adams (L) performs during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
18 / 20
Singers Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood acknowledge applause as they conclude a performance during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Singers Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood acknowledge applause as they conclude a performance during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Singers Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood acknowledge applause as they conclude a performance during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
19 / 20
President Obama joins Santa Claus for a concluding Christmas carol during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Obama joins Santa Claus for a concluding Christmas carol during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
President Obama joins Santa Claus for a concluding Christmas carol during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

Next Slideshows

Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

People flee deeper into rebel-held Aleppo as government forces backed by Russia close in on the divided Syrian city.

Dec 13 2016
Tokyo Comic Con

Tokyo Comic Con

Highlights from Tokyo Comic Con.

Dec 02 2016
Lighting the National Christmas Tree

Lighting the National Christmas Tree

President Obama lights the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington.

Dec 02 2016
Swimming with horses

Swimming with horses

Handlers bathe horses in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados.

Dec 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast