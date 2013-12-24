Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 24, 2013 | 9:40am EST

Christmas in Brooklyn

<p>Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 9
<p>Passerbys stop to have their photograph taken as they look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Passerbys stop to have their photograph taken as they look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Passerbys stop to have their photograph taken as they look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 9
<p>Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Houses in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn are seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 9
<p>Passerbys look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Passerbys look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Passerbys look at a house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 9
<p>A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A house in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen lit up with Christmas decorations in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Next Slideshows

Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Two members of the Russian punk protest band are freed from prison.

Dec 23 2013
Pussy Riot: The early years

Pussy Riot: The early years

The members of Pussy Riot before forming the punk band.

Dec 23 2013
Winter weather

Winter weather

Winter storms hit the U.S. and Canada.

Dec 23 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast