Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 23, 2015 | 9:10pm EST

Christmas in Iraq

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 10
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
2 / 10
A volunteer wearing Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 10
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
4 / 10
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 10
A displaced Christian child, who fled Islamic State, poses for a photograph at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A displaced Christian child, who fled Islamic State, poses for a photograph at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A displaced Christian child, who fled Islamic State, poses for a photograph at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
6 / 10
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to children at a poor neighborhood in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to children at a poor neighborhood in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to children at a poor neighborhood in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 10
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
8 / 10
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 10
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Mourning in Bagram

Mourning in Bagram

Next Slideshows

Mourning in Bagram

Mourning in Bagram

Fellow troops mourn for six U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan.

Dec 23 2015
Field of dreams in Cuba

Field of dreams in Cuba

Nurturing the big-league ambitions of the island's young baseball players, as the MLB seeks permission from the U.S. to sign Cuban athletes.

Dec 23 2015
Landslide hits Chinese industrial park

Landslide hits Chinese industrial park

Mud and construction waste buries 33 buildings at a business park in China's southern boomtown of Shenzhen.

Dec 23 2015
Christmas at Arlington, Section 60

Christmas at Arlington, Section 60

With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal holiday touches and messages to the...

Dec 23 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast