Christmas in Iraq
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A volunteer wearing Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Christian child, who fled Islamic State, poses for a photograph at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to children at a poor neighborhood in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced children who fled Islamic State listen to a Christmas carol service at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Christian children who fled Islamic State carry gifts given to them at Zayuna camp in Baghdad December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
