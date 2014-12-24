Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 24, 2014 | 12:52pm EST

Christmas in Islamabad

Men decorate a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Men decorate a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Men decorate a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
1 / 18
A girl stands outside a house illuminated with lights on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A girl stands outside a house illuminated with lights on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A girl stands outside a house illuminated with lights on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
2 / 18
Girls sit on a ladder with a Christmas tree on a wall of their house on Christmas eve at a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Girls sit on a ladder with a Christmas tree on a wall of their house on Christmas eve at a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Girls sit on a ladder with a Christmas tree on a wall of their house on Christmas eve at a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
3 / 18
A Santa Claus figurine hangs from a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Santa Claus figurine hangs from a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A Santa Claus figurine hangs from a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 18
A Christmas tree is seen on a balcony on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Christmas tree is seen on a balcony on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A Christmas tree is seen on a balcony on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 18
A girl carries her nephew at her house in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A girl carries her nephew at her house in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A girl carries her nephew at her house in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 18
Children play near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Children play near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Children play near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 18
A Christian family is seen atop of their house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Christian family is seen atop of their house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A Christian family is seen atop of their house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 18
Men decorate a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Men decorate a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Men decorate a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 18
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 18
Men decorate a tree with lights ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Men decorate a tree with lights ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Men decorate a tree with lights ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
11 / 18
Children play in a street illuminated with lights on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Children play in a street illuminated with lights on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Children play in a street illuminated with lights on Christmas eve in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
12 / 18
A woman carries her baby as she looks out of her house window in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman carries her baby as she looks out of her house window in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A woman carries her baby as she looks out of her house window in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas eve, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 18
A teenager studies at her house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A teenager studies at her house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A teenager studies at her house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 18
Men decorate a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Men decorate a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Men decorate a tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 18
A girl stands at an entrance of her house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A girl stands at an entrance of her house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A girl stands at an entrance of her house ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 18
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 18
A Christmas tree is seen ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Christmas tree is seen ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A Christmas tree is seen ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
End of a coal mine

End of a coal mine

Next Slideshows

End of a coal mine

End of a coal mine

The final day of work at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine.

Dec 23 2014
Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

Thai police open a shipping container filled with documents and possessions of victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami after being asked by Reuters for...

Dec 23 2014
Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

A year in review of the world's monarchies.

Dec 22 2014
Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas makes appearances around the world.

Dec 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast