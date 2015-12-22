Christmas in Peru's prisons
Inmates in costumes perform the birth of Jesus ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. At the event inmates stage the birth of Jesus and celebrated the end of the school year for children. Inmates who are...more
An inmate carrying baby stands next to a prison guard during an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates in costumes dance during a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. For the event, inmates prepared Christmas meals for a culinary competition and took part in dances and songs. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An inmate carrying her baby stand at a kitchen during an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Children hold diplomas during an event for the end of the school year and Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates stand with their babies at a nursery during an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
A Spanish inmate dressed as Santa Claus holds a sign that says "forgiveness" during a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates in costumes attend an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates prepare food during a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates and their children attend an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates attend a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmate plays with her baby during an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates stand next to food during a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Children in costumes attend an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A Spanish inmate dressed as Santa Claus takes part in a Christmas event at Sarita Colonia male prison in Callao, Peru, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates and their children attend an event ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Next Slideshows
Wild winter weather
Snow in California, green hills at Europe's ski resorts, and more unusual winter weather around the world.
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.
Abandoned yacht of Yugoslavia's past
The yacht Galeb, used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito, was once an iconic symbol of luxury but is now moored in disrepair.
Spilled cargo
When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.