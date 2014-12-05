Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 5, 2014 | 2:30pm EST

Christmas in Washington

President Barack Obama gives a high five to a man dressed as Santa Claus during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 4, 2014.

President Barack Obama gives a high five to a man dressed as Santa Claus during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
President Barack Obama gives a high five to a man dressed as Santa Claus during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 4, 2014.
Close
1 / 19
The National Christmas Tree is lighted on the Ellipse in front of The White House in Washington during the 92nd annual lighting ceremony December 4, 2014.

The National Christmas Tree is lighted on the Ellipse in front of The White House in Washington during the 92nd annual lighting ceremony December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
The National Christmas Tree is lighted on the Ellipse in front of The White House in Washington during the 92nd annual lighting ceremony December 4, 2014.
Close
2 / 19
President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha attend the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 4, 2014.

President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha attend the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha attend the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 4, 2014.
Close
3 / 19
Singer Patti LaBelle performs at the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Singer Patti LaBelle performs at the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Singer Patti LaBelle performs at the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
4 / 19
First lady Michelle Obama sings with her daughter Sasha and actors Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson (2nd L) after the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014.

First lady Michelle Obama sings with her daughter Sasha and actors Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson (2nd L) after the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
First lady Michelle Obama sings with her daughter Sasha and actors Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson (2nd L) after the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014.
Close
5 / 19
President Barack Obama sits with daughter Sasha (L), mother-in-law Marian Robinson (R) and actor Tom Hanks as they attend the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014.

President Barack Obama sits with daughter Sasha (L), mother-in-law Marian Robinson (R) and actor Tom Hanks as they attend the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
President Barack Obama sits with daughter Sasha (L), mother-in-law Marian Robinson (R) and actor Tom Hanks as they attend the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014.
Close
6 / 19
A man walks toward the The White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington December 3, 2014.

A man walks toward the The White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A man walks toward the The White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington December 3, 2014.
Close
7 / 19
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room of the White House.

A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room of the White House.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room of the White House.
Close
8 / 19
First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes military families to the East Room for the first viewing of the 2014 holiday decorations at the White House.

First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes military families to the East Room for the first viewing of the 2014 holiday decorations at the White House.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes military families to the East Room for the first viewing of the 2014 holiday decorations at the White House.
Close
9 / 19
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.

Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.
Close
10 / 19
Animated replicas of Obama dogs Sunny and Bo are seen in the Booksellers of the White House.

Animated replicas of Obama dogs Sunny and Bo are seen in the Booksellers of the White House.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Animated replicas of Obama dogs Sunny and Bo are seen in the Booksellers of the White House.
Close
11 / 19
The colonnade of the White House is decorated with holiday lights.

The colonnade of the White House is decorated with holiday lights.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
The colonnade of the White House is decorated with holiday lights.
Close
12 / 19
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room.

A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room.
Close
13 / 19
Ornaments hang upon the White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room.

Ornaments hang upon the White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Ornaments hang upon the White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room.
Close
14 / 19
The Oval Office and Rose Garden of the White House are decorated with holiday lights.

The Oval Office and Rose Garden of the White House are decorated with holiday lights.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
The Oval Office and Rose Garden of the White House are decorated with holiday lights.
Close
15 / 19
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.

Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.
Close
16 / 19
People take a holiday "selfie" in front of a giant Douglas Fir Christmas tree at the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)

People take a holiday "selfie" in front of a giant Douglas Fir Christmas tree at the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
People take a holiday "selfie" in front of a giant Douglas Fir Christmas tree at the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)
Close
17 / 19
A model of the U.S. Capitol, made entirely of various species of wood, is seen at the U.S. Botanic Gardens during the holiday season in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)

A model of the U.S. Capitol, made entirely of various species of wood, is seen at the U.S. Botanic Gardens during the holiday season in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A model of the U.S. Capitol, made entirely of various species of wood, is seen at the U.S. Botanic Gardens during the holiday season in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
18 / 19
A young boy looks at a holiday model train layout at the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)

A young boy looks at a holiday model train layout at the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A young boy looks at a holiday model train layout at the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

Next Slideshows

Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

People watch as the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center is raised and lit in New York.

Dec 04 2014
Where the wild things are made

Where the wild things are made

A Belgian sculptor specializes in hyper-realistic, life-size reproductions of animals and fossils.

Dec 04 2014
White House Christmas

White House Christmas

This year the White House is decorated in the theme of A Children's Wonderland.

Dec 03 2014
Encased in ice

Encased in ice

Freezing fog and rain leaves behind glittering ice and fallen trees in parts of Austria.

Dec 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast