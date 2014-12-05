Christmas in Washington
President Barack Obama gives a high five to a man dressed as Santa Claus during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 4, 2014.
The National Christmas Tree is lighted on the Ellipse in front of The White House in Washington during the 92nd annual lighting ceremony December 4, 2014.
President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha attend the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 4, 2014.
Singer Patti LaBelle performs at the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama sings with her daughter Sasha and actors Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson (2nd L) after the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014.
President Barack Obama sits with daughter Sasha (L), mother-in-law Marian Robinson (R) and actor Tom Hanks as they attend the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, December 4, 2014.
A man walks toward the The White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington December 3, 2014.
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room of the White House.
First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes military families to the East Room for the first viewing of the 2014 holiday decorations at the White House.
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.
Animated replicas of Obama dogs Sunny and Bo are seen in the Booksellers of the White House.
The colonnade of the White House is decorated with holiday lights.
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room.
Ornaments hang upon the White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room.
The Oval Office and Rose Garden of the White House are decorated with holiday lights.
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.
People take a holiday "selfie" in front of a giant Douglas Fir Christmas tree at the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)
A model of the U.S. Capitol, made entirely of various species of wood, is seen at the U.S. Botanic Gardens during the holiday season in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
A young boy looks at a holiday model train layout at the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
Next Slideshows
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree
People watch as the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center is raised and lit in New York.
Where the wild things are made
A Belgian sculptor specializes in hyper-realistic, life-size reproductions of animals and fossils.
White House Christmas
This year the White House is decorated in the theme of A Children's Wonderland.
Encased in ice
Freezing fog and rain leaves behind glittering ice and fallen trees in parts of Austria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.