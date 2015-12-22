Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 5:10pm EST

Christmas on the Tube

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 15
A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
2 / 15
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 15
A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 15
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 15
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 15
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 15
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 15
Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 15
Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
10 / 15
A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 15
Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 15
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
13 / 15
A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 15
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The longest night

The longest night

Next Slideshows

The longest night

The longest night

Revelers celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

Dec 22 2015
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Colombia is mistakenly crowned Miss Universe after host Steve Harvey reads the wrong name and then hands the crown over to Miss Philippines.

Dec 21 2015
Christmas in Peru's prisons

Christmas in Peru's prisons

Happy holidays from inside the men's and women's prisons in Peru.

Dec 21 2015
Wild winter weather

Wild winter weather

Snow in California, green hills at Europe's ski resorts, and more unusual winter weather around the world.

Dec 21 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast