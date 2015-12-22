Christmas on the Tube
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Next Slideshows
The longest night
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
Miss Universe mix-up
Miss Colombia is mistakenly crowned Miss Universe after host Steve Harvey reads the wrong name and then hands the crown over to Miss Philippines.
Christmas in Peru's prisons
Happy holidays from inside the men's and women's prisons in Peru.
Wild winter weather
Snow in California, green hills at Europe's ski resorts, and more unusual winter weather around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.