Chrome for the Crown?
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
