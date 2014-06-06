Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 6, 2014 | 1:22pm EDT

Chrome for the Crown?

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands in a barn after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is washed down after a morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, makes his way to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 20
Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Horses are seen in silhouette standing in barns before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 20
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 20
A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
A horse is seen in a barn before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 20
A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
A jockey and his horse are reflected in a window making their way from the paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 20
Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Birds sit in the hoof prints of horses during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome is walked back to his barn after being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome gallops during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 20
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2014 winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome jogs around the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome walks from his barn to morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands while being bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome stands in his stall at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 20
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 06, 2014
2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is walked to his barn as he arrives at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Bringing D-Day to life

Bringing D-Day to life

Next Slideshows

Bringing D-Day to life

Bringing D-Day to life

World War Two enthusiasts recreate scenes from D-Day on the beaches of Normandy.

Jun 06 2014
The G7 Summit

The G7 Summit

The G7 gathering of the world's biggest industrial nations meet without Russia for the first time in 17 years.

Jun 05 2014
Inside Walmart

Inside Walmart

Walmart prepares for its annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas.

Jun 05 2014
World Pork Expo 2014

World Pork Expo 2014

Pigs, presenters and pork aficionados meet up at the world's largest pork-specific trade show.

Jun 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast