Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry poses for photographers during a concert in Burgos, northern Spain, November 25, 2007 REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during the Bal de la Rose in Monte Carlo March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Rock n' Roll legends Little Richard (L) and Chuck Berry perform for the first time together during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, California January 24, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Bruce Springstein and Chuck Berry perform "Johnny B. Good" to open The Concert for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, September 2 at Cleveland Stadium September 5, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
American Rock and Roll legend Chuck Berry performs during the official opening ceremony of the 4th IAAF Athletic World Championships in Stuttgart August 13, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
Chuck Berry smiles as he performs after being presented with the 2012 Awards for Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Rock and Roll pioneer Chuck Berry poses prior to receiving the inaugural BMI Icon Award for his unique influence on generations of music makers at the 50th annual BMI Pop Awards May 14, 2002 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry acknowledges the audience after receiving the 'Goldene Kamera' award for a lifetime of achievement as musician given by a popular German television magazine in Berlin February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Guitar Legend Chuck Berry poses in front of a poster announcing the Rock 'n Roll star's rare performances in the United Kingdom May 16, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during a concert in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, March 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
