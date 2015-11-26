Church becomes refugee sanctuary
A worker fixes the cross of the Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. Up to 140 refugees are landing in Oberhausen every week, forcing authorities to come up with new locations to house them. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
City officials say they had little choice but to use the church. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
In early November, workers removed the altar and dozens of chairs, replacing them with metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Some residents of the German town worried about safety, others about real estate values and, at a raucous meeting of locals held in the church shortly before the refugees arrived, one man complained that his new Mercedes might get scratched. ...more
Nearly a month on, the uproar, played up at the start in the German media, has died down and residents are beginning to warm to the refugees, including 20 children, who are camped out in the ochre-colored brick church built in the early 20th century....more
The Protestant church, surrounded by pointy-roofed stone buildings that were built to house miners, is the first in Germany to have been set aside for refugees since they began streaming into the country by the thousands in late summer. The church...more
Germany expects about 1 million migrants to arrive this year, far more than any other European country. German politicians are under intense pressure to stem the flow as local communities complain that they are being overwhelmed. REUTERS/Ina...more
The story of the church where the entrance reads "Serve the Lord with pleasure" suggests that Germany's "Willkommenskultur", or welcome culture, remains alive and well in some pockets of the country. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Local resident Sebastian Possner launched a neighborhood initiative nearly a month ago to protest against the conversion of the church. Now he says his kids are playing with the refugee children, like those from Syria in this picture, and that he's...more
For the refugees themselves, the main complaint is the cramped conditions in the church. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Zabyl Olabi (C) and her husband Mahmod, who came to Germany with their 18-year-old son Humam (L), owned a chicken breeding farm in Aleppo. They fled to Europe six months ago, when their house was destroyed during an air raid and Islamic State...more
