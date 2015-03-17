Church bombings in Pakistan

A woman from the Christian community cries as she mourns for her relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Islamist militants in Pakistan have attacked Christians and other religious...more

A woman from the Christian community cries as she mourns for her relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, during their funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Islamist militants in Pakistan have attacked Christians and other religious minorities often over the past decade. Many Christians accuse the government of doing little to protect them, saying politicians are quick to offer condolences after an attack but slow to take any concrete steps to improve security. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close