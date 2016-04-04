Edition:
Ciao kitties

A Bengal cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A Persian cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A billboard of a cat is seen among the crowd during the prize ceremony at the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Makeup is applied to a Persian cat before it is displayed during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A judge is seen during the prize ceremony at the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A Sphynx cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome,, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Powder is applied to the coat of a Persian cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A steward holds a cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
People look at a Bengal cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A judge holds an Egyptian Mau cat during the prize ceremony at the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A child has her face painted as a cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Cats are seen backstage before the prize ceremony during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Olga Bidyuk holds her British Shorthair cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Participants are seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A participant holds her cat during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A Maine Coon cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
