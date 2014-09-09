Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 8, 2014 | 8:46pm EDT

Cilic wins U.S. Open

Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after he defeated Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after he defeated Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after he defeated Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
1 / 15
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 15
Kei Nishikori of Japan misses a return on a serve from Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Kei Nishikori of Japan misses a return on a serve from Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan misses a return on a serve from Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
3 / 15
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 15
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 15
Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts as he holds serve in the third set against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts as he holds serve in the third set against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts as he holds serve in the third set against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 15
Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 15
Kei Nishikori of Japan pauses during the men's singles final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Kei Nishikori of Japan pauses during the men's singles final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan pauses during the men's singles final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
8 / 15
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 15
Kei Nishikori of Japan lunges for a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kei Nishikori of Japan lunges for a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan lunges for a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 15
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 15
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
12 / 15
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 15
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 15
Marin Cilic of Croatia (R) shakes hands with Kei Nishikori of Japan after defeating him in the men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Marin Cilic of Croatia (R) shakes hands with Kei Nishikori of Japan after defeating him in the men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia (R) shakes hands with Kei Nishikori of Japan after defeating him in the men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Williams wins 18th grand slam title

Williams wins 18th grand slam title

Next Slideshows

Williams wins 18th grand slam title

Williams wins 18th grand slam title

World number one Serena Williams swept past Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-3 6-3 in the U.S. Open final.

Sep 07 2014
Upsets during U.S. Open semi-final

Upsets during U.S. Open semi-final

Japan's Kei Nishikori and Croatia's Marin Cilic won their U.S. Open semi-final matches sending Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of Flushing Meadows.

Sep 07 2014
U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

Sep 06 2014
Best of Youth Olympics

Best of Youth Olympics

Highlights from the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing.

Aug 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast