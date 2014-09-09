Cilic wins U.S. Open
Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after he defeated Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kei Nishikori of Japan misses a return on a serve from Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts as he holds serve in the third set against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his trophy after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kei Nishikori of Japan pauses during the men's singles final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kei Nishikori of Japan lunges for a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marin Cilic of Croatia (R) shakes hands with Kei Nishikori of Japan after defeating him in the men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
