Circus animals in training

<p>A macaque is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. Thousands of animals are raised and trained by over 300 circus groups in Suzhou, where circus not only provides a living for more than 10,000 locals but is an officially acknowledged hundred-year-old local cultural heritage. Most of the animals travel with the groups throughout China seeking performance opportunities while the new-borns and untamed stay in Suzhou. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>A macaque looks out from a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province, China, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A woman tries to comfort a baby macaque she raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A black bear and macaques are seen inside cages in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Four-month-old lion cubs are seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A baby girl points to a caged lion her family raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man teaches a macaque to laugh in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A two-year-old macaque is trained to ride a bicycle in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A black bear is seen inside a cage in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man prepares meat for tigers he raised in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

