Circus comes to town

Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars tent city is staged with a backdrop of ocean resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 31, 2013. Traveling circuses such as the Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars, complete with its big top tent, set up their tent city in smaller markets all along the East Coast of the United States. Their goal is to bring the circus to rural areas and away from the big cities where larger circuses stage shows in arenas. REUTERS/Randall Hill