Cities in the clouds
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Fog clears around the Houses of Parliament in central London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People walk on a pier in the Hudson River as clouds shroud One World Trade Center (C) and the skyline of Lower Manhattan in New York as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An aerial view of the famous Christ the Redeemer atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Low level clouds float over Dubai's Marina area as the sun sets on Dubai, United Arab Emirates on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Buildings are seen among fog in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A bird flies in front of city sky scrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw, Poland February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A long exposure picture shows a seasonal fog illuminated by the lights of Cape Town harbor, South Africa as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Low level clouds float over Dubai's Marina area as the sun sets on Dubai, United Arab Emirates on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A migrant laborer works at a construction site near The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Buildings are seen amid heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
The skyline of San Francisco appears above the evening fog as the suns sets on the Marin Headlands in Sausalito, California April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Heavy fog rolls by high-rise constructions near the Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, China March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residential buildings are seen among fog in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Early morning fog enshrouds Cape Town's Green Point 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup Stadium, South Africa August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A cruise ship makes its way past New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as steam rises from the Hudson River as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Next Slideshows
Archers of the Amazon
A new program is providing Amazon native children with modern archery equipment to try for a place on the Brazil team with the 2016 Olympics.
Rolling out the red carpet
In the ruins of Gaza, on the Air Force One tarmac and outside 10 Downing Street, the red carpet is rolled out for special events.
By any means necessary
Migrants fleeing their home for a new life use any transportation available to get there.
Adventures of Jetman
Former Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.