City of ice
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tourists sit on a horse-drawn carriage in front of ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights, during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman rides horse-shaped ice sculpture iduring the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors walk past a train-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children ride a slide on ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People ride slides on ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People visit a maze which was built with ice bricks and illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor has his picture taken with a piano-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor makes her way in a maze which is made by ice bricks ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman looks for space to hang her red ribbon bearing her wish on an ice sculpture illuminated by colored light during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People heading to the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival venue are silhouetted against ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at its opening day. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman rides a slide on an ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man rides a slide on an ice sculpture illuminated by colored lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors look around ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The moon rises over ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during a trial operation ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman takes her souvenir picture with a white fox in front of ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Funeral for NYPD's Wenjian Liu
Thousands of police gather for the funeral of the second of two officers murdered last month.
AirAsia bodies recovered
The grim recovery of AirAsia flight QZ8501 victims.
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
World rings in New Year
Ushering in 2015 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.