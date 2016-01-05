Edition:
City of ice

Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People look around a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
People look around ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People walk around ice and snow sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
People walk past ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A horse stands in front of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A swimmer competes in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A large snow sculpture is seen ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Swimmers wave in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Workers polish an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Workers polish a snow sculpture ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, in this December 22, 2015 picture. REUTERS/Sheng

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
People work on a snow sculpture at the International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Laborers walk at a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
