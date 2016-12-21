City of ice
Artists work on snow sculptures at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers smile under an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
An artist polishes an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
A worker poses in his frozen clothes. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
A snow sculpture is seen. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers transport heads of models as they prepare to sell hats at the festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
A snow sculpture is seen. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists prepare a snow sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare a snow sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song