City of ice

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HARBIN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Artists work on snow sculptures at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Workers smile under an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

An artist polishes an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A worker poses in his frozen clothes. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Artists and workers prepare an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A snow sculpture is seen. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Workers transport heads of models as they prepare to sell hats at the festival. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A snow sculpture is seen. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Artists prepare a snow sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Artists and workers prepare a snow sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Artists and workers prepare snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song

