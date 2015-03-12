Edition:
City of refugees

An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. Nearly four million people have fled Syria since 2011, when anti-government protests turned into a violent civil war. Jordan says it is sheltering around 1.3 million refugees. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
Syrian refugee children raise their hands as they attend class in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Syrian refugees are seen in a mirror after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Syrian refugees children play near their family tent at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Syrian refugees wait in line in front of a market center after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl makes tea inside a caravan at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Syrian refugees are seen at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Syrian children hitch a ride from the back of a water tanker at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Syrian refugees look at the convoy of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres as he visits Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Syrian refugees children warm themselves after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Syrian refugees shovel away water which had collected outside their tents after heavy rain at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2013
Syrian children wait to carry customers' goods with wheelbarrows in front of the Tazweed Center at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Syrian refugees watch a television broadcast of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking in Damascus, in their container at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 6, 2013.REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2013
A Syrian refugee family warm up at their caravan after heavy rain at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2013
Syrian refugee children look at the remains of one of the caravans which was burnt today, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugee Counci at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
A Syrian refugee woman carrying her son is reflected a puddle of rain water as she stands outside her tent after heavy rain at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2013
Syrian refugees walk at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2014
A Syrian refugee looks from his home at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2014
A Syrian refugee girl walks near her family tent after the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres visited Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Jordanian firefighters and Syrian refugees extinguish a fire at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 8, 2013. The fire, caused by gas, did not result in any death or injuries, but damaged some 35 tents at the camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2013
Syrian refugee children look at the remains their burnt belongings, a result of a clash between security forces and Syrian refugees at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 06, 2014
Syrian refugee children attend class in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl looks a U.N. convoy at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Syrian refugee students raise their hands as they attend class in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A Syrian refugee stands near her tent which was levelled after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Syrian children wait to carry customers' goods using wheelbarrows, in front of the Tazweed Center at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Syrian refugees children walk after heavy rain at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2013
Syrian refugee children play as their families shop at a new hypermarket at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
