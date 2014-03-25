Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 25, 2014 | 3:15pm EDT

City of the Dead

<p>Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long cemetery, which consists of tombs and mausoleums. While some reside in the area to be closer to their ancient heritage, others were forced to reside here from central Cairo due to increased urbanization since the 1950s, or for work opportunities. The poorest live in a slum area in the City of the Dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long cemetery, which consists of tombs and mausoleums. While some reside in the area to be closer to their ancient heritage, others were forced to reside here from central Cairo due to increased urbanization since the 1950s, or for work opportunities. The poorest live in a slum area in the City of the Dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

