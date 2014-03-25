City of the Dead
Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long...more
Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long cemetery, which consists of tombs and mausoleums. While some reside in the area to be closer to their ancient heritage, others were forced to reside here from central Cairo due to increased urbanization since the 1950s, or for work opportunities. The poorest live in a slum area in the City of the Dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
First lady visits China
Ping pong, the Great Wall, culture and education are on the agenda during Michelle Obama's trip to China.
Ping pong politics
World leaders and other notable people show off their table tennis skills.
Refugee ferry capsizes
Hundreds are feared dead after a ferry full of Congolese refugees returning home capsizes.
Crusader castle captured
Syrian forces retake Crac des Chevaliers, a 900-year-old Crusader castle regarded as one of the best preserved in the world, after a three month siege.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.