Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 19, 2014 | 11:32am EDT

Civil War Days

<p>People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the United States from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the...more

Monday, May 19, 2014

People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the United States from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 17
<p>Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 17
<p>A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 17
<p>A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 17
<p>A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 17
<p>A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, May 19, 2014

A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Modi wins India election

Modi wins India election

Next Slideshows

Modi wins India election

Modi wins India election

The pro-business Hindu nationalist is headed for the most resounding election victory in 30 years.

May 16 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 16 2014
Wildfires in California

Wildfires in California

Fires flare as California enters the height of wildfire season in the midst of one of the state's worst droughts on record.

May 16 2014
Protests over mine disaster

Protests over mine disaster

Anger over Turkey's worst ever coal mine disaster turns to protest.

May 15 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast