Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 4:30pm EST

Civilians emerge from Ramadi ruins

Iraqi boy poses for the photographer as he try flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters evacuate a badly injured man in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city,January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters carry the body of a woman killed in Ramadi city, Iraq January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An injured child is helped by Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Iraqi security forces and pro-government Sunni tribal fighters help trapped civilians to cross from neighborhoods under control of Islamic State group to areas under control of Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Civilians flee to a safe area with help from Iraqi security forces in Ramadi city, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
