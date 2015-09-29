Edition:
Clash at Jerusalem holy site

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians clashed at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, where violence in recent weeks has raised international concern. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians clashed at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, where violence in recent weeks has raised international concern. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians ask for help as a wounded protester lies in the ground during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians ask for help as a wounded protester lies in the ground during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian national security officers try to prevent protesters from coming close to Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian national security officers try to prevent protesters from coming close to Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian reacts after he was shot during clashes with Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian reacts after he was shot during clashes with Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian man is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian man is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian and an Israeli border policeman fall along with a medic during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian and an Israeli border policeman fall along with a medic during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli border police stand guard as medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border police stand guard as medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers take positions on the roof of al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest site, during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police officers take positions on the roof of al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest site, during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Two Jewish boys cry as they and their father walk past Palestinians shouting slogans to protest against what they see as interference by Israeli authorities in the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Two Jewish boys cry as they and their father walk past Palestinians shouting slogans to protest against what they see as interference by Israeli authorities in the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli army soldier breaks a building's lock to get to the roof during clashes with Palestinians over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An Israeli army soldier breaks a building's lock to get to the roof during clashes with Palestinians over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester throws a tire on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester throws a tire on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police officer take his position on the roof of al-Aqsa mosque during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli police officer take his position on the roof of al-Aqsa mosque during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian women gesture at an Israeli man during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian women gesture at an Israeli man during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian woman displays Koran during a protest against Israeli police raids at al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian woman displays Koran during a protest against Israeli police raids at al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
