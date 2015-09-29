Clash at Jerusalem holy site
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians clashed at...more
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians ask for help as a wounded protester lies in the ground during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian national security officers try to prevent protesters from coming close to Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian reacts after he was shot during clashes with Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian man is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian and an Israeli border policeman fall along with a medic during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli border police stand guard as medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers take positions on the roof of al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest site, during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Two Jewish boys cry as they and their father walk past Palestinians shouting slogans to protest against what they see as interference by Israeli authorities in the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
An Israeli army soldier breaks a building's lock to get to the roof during clashes with Palestinians over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester throws a tire on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police officer take his position on the roof of al-Aqsa mosque during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian women gesture at an Israeli man during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian woman displays Koran during a protest against Israeli police raids at al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
