Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 19, 2013 | 10:50am EST

Clash at Madrid airport

<p>An Iberia worker is arrested by Spanish riot police officer during clashes at Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. Workers at loss-making Spanish flag carrier Iberia began a five-day strike at midnight on Monday, grounding over 1,000 flights and costing the airline and struggling national economy millions of euros. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

An Iberia worker is arrested by Spanish riot police officer during clashes at Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. Workers at loss-making Spanish flag carrier Iberia began a five-day strike at midnight on Monday, grounding over 1,000 flights...more

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An Iberia worker is arrested by Spanish riot police officer during clashes at Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. Workers at loss-making Spanish flag carrier Iberia began a five-day strike at midnight on Monday, grounding over 1,000 flights and costing the airline and struggling national economy millions of euros. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
1 / 20
<p>Iberia workers take part in a march towards Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana vera</p>

Iberia workers take part in a march towards Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Iberia workers take part in a march towards Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana vera

Close
2 / 20
<p>Iberia workers shout "Pirates" at workers in a British Airways check-in desk during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Iberia workers shout "Pirates" at workers in a British Airways check-in desk during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Iberia workers shout "Pirates" at workers in a British Airways check-in desk during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 20
<p>Spanish riot police officers remove an Iberia airline worker from Terminal 4 at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Spanish riot police officers remove an Iberia airline worker from Terminal 4 at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Spanish riot police officers remove an Iberia airline worker from Terminal 4 at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
4 / 20
<p>A young passenger reacts to the noise made by demonstrators' whistles (not pictured) as they wait for help after more than 80 Iberia flights were cancelled due to the strike, at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A young passenger reacts to the noise made by demonstrators' whistles (not pictured) as they wait for help after more than 80 Iberia flights were cancelled due to the strike, at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A young passenger reacts to the noise made by demonstrators' whistles (not pictured) as they wait for help after more than 80 Iberia flights were cancelled due to the strike, at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 20
<p>A plane flies over Iberia workers taking part in a march towards Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana vera</p>

A plane flies over Iberia workers taking part in a march towards Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A plane flies over Iberia workers taking part in a march towards Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana vera

Close
6 / 20
<p>Iberia workers clash with Spanish riot police officers at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Iberia workers clash with Spanish riot police officers at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Iberia workers clash with Spanish riot police officers at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
7 / 20
<p>Maria Francisca Sanchez, who has been working for Iberia airlines for 27 years, cries during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. The pin on Sanchez's hat reads, "Let's save Iberia". REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Maria Francisca Sanchez, who has been working for Iberia airlines for 27 years, cries during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. The pin on Sanchez's hat reads, "Let's save Iberia". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Maria Francisca Sanchez, who has been working for Iberia airlines for 27 years, cries during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. The pin on Sanchez's hat reads, "Let's save Iberia". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
8 / 20
<p>An Iberia worker is removed by Spanish riot police officers during clashes at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

An Iberia worker is removed by Spanish riot police officers during clashes at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An Iberia worker is removed by Spanish riot police officers during clashes at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
9 / 20
<p>Iberia workers hold flags which read, "British Airways. Air Pirates", during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Iberia workers hold flags which read, "British Airways. Air Pirates", during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Iberia workers hold flags which read, "British Airways. Air Pirates", during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
10 / 20
<p>An Iberia airline worker displays a Spanish flag that reads "British go home" during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

An Iberia airline worker displays a Spanish flag that reads "British go home" during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An Iberia airline worker displays a Spanish flag that reads "British go home" during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
11 / 20
<p>Spanish riot police officers guard a British Airways check-in desk as Iberia workers protest during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. The banner reads, "Not to layoffs in Iberia. Stop the British colonization". REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spanish riot police officers guard a British Airways check-in desk as Iberia workers protest during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. The banner reads, "Not to layoffs in Iberia. Stop the British...more

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Spanish riot police officers guard a British Airways check-in desk as Iberia workers protest during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. The banner reads, "Not to layoffs in Iberia. Stop the British colonization". REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
12 / 20
<p>An Iberia worker uses his mobile phone to take a picture of an electronic screen at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

An Iberia worker uses his mobile phone to take a picture of an electronic screen at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An Iberia worker uses his mobile phone to take a picture of an electronic screen at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
13 / 20
<p>A demonstrator sits on the floor next to Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A demonstrator sits on the floor next to Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A demonstrator sits on the floor next to Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
14 / 20
<p>An Iberia airline worker reacts as she is pushed away by Spanish riot police officers during a strike at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

An Iberia airline worker reacts as she is pushed away by Spanish riot police officers during a strike at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An Iberia airline worker reacts as she is pushed away by Spanish riot police officers during a strike at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
15 / 20
<p>An Iberia worker is removed by Spanish riot police officers during clashes at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

An Iberia worker is removed by Spanish riot police officers during clashes at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An Iberia worker is removed by Spanish riot police officers during clashes at Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
16 / 20
<p>A worker checks a information screen behind Spanish riot police officers guarding a Iberia check-in desk as Iberia workers (not pictured) protest in front of them during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A worker checks a information screen behind Spanish riot police officers guarding a Iberia check-in desk as Iberia workers (not pictured) protest in front of them during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18,...more

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A worker checks a information screen behind Spanish riot police officers guarding a Iberia check-in desk as Iberia workers (not pictured) protest in front of them during a strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Spanish riot police officer grabs the arm of an Iberia airline worker during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A Spanish riot police officer grabs the arm of an Iberia airline worker during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A Spanish riot police officer grabs the arm of an Iberia airline worker during a protest at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
18 / 20
<p>An Iberia airline worker reacts as he is pushed away by Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

An Iberia airline worker reacts as he is pushed away by Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An Iberia airline worker reacts as he is pushed away by Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
19 / 20
<p>Iberia airline workers, on a strike, march towards Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Iberia airline workers, on a strike, march towards Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Iberia airline workers, on a strike, march towards Madrid's Barajas airport February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Seeing double

Seeing double

Next Slideshows

Seeing double

Seeing double

Portraits from the world of twins.

Feb 19 2013
JFK Auction

JFK Auction

Personal effects of John F. Kennedy will be sold at auction nearly 50 years after his assassination.

Feb 18 2013
The marshes of Iraq

The marshes of Iraq

A look at the lives of Iraqis living in the wetlands of Iraq's ancient marshes.

Feb 15 2013
Playtime with POTUS

Playtime with POTUS

President Obama visits a pre-school class in Georgia.

Feb 14 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast