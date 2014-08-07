Edition:
Clash over Euromaidan camp

Protesters hold a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. Tensions flared on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president in February, when protesters still camped there clashed with city workers who tried to clear away their tents. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
1 / 15
A protester clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
2 / 15
Municipal workers remove barricades as smoke rises over Independence square during clashes in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
3 / 15
A protester sits in front of burning barricades during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
4 / 15
A protester reacts during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
5 / 15
Protesters build barricades during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
6 / 15
A protester shouts during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
7 / 15
Protesters clash with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
8 / 15
A protester runs during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
9 / 15
Pro-government forces (L) clash with protesters at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
10 / 15
A protester throws a wooden shield into a fire during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
11 / 15
Pro-government forces (L) clash with protesters at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
12 / 15
Protesters (L) clash with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
13 / 15
Pro-government forces (L) clash with protesters at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
14 / 15
Smoke rises over Independence square during clashes in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
15 / 15
