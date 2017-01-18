Edition:
Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village

Arab Israelis clash with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man injured during clashes with Israeli police is seen on the ground in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A car (L), which Israeli police said was used by an Arab Israeli to ram into a group of policemen, is seen at the scene of the incident in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israelis clash with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israeli women sit next to ruins from their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Arab Israeli man clashes with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israeli lawmaker from the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh, is seen after he was wounded during clashes in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli border police holds his weapon as he patrols the area following clashes in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village which is not recognised by the Israeli government, in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israelis clash with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israeli women walk towards Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A car, which Israeli police said was used to ram into a group of policemen, is towed by Israeli police in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Arab Israeli women sit next to the ruins of their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli policemen leave the area following clashes with Arab Israelis in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police are silhouetted as they stand guard during clashes with Arab Israelis in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A general view shows Israeli police and residents following clashes in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israeli lawmaker from the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh (front row C), wounded during clashes, stands with other Arab Israeli politicians in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israeli lawmaker from the Joint Arab List, Ahmed Tibi, (C) is seen during clashes between Arab Israelis and Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mounted Israeli policemen are seen during clashes with Arab Israelis in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israelis clash with Israeli riot policemen in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

