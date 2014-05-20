Clashes at Nairobi university
Riot police use batons on a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. Public university students started their protests against the planned hiking of fees and lowering of maximum loans awarded to students by the...more
Riot police use batons on a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. Public university students started their protests against the planned hiking of fees and lowering of maximum loans awarded to students by the Higher Education Loans Board. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A riot policeman uses his baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A riot policeman uses his baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student cries as she surrenders after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student cries as she surrenders after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen use batons to beat up a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen use batons to beat up a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen accost rioting University of Nairobi students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen accost rioting University of Nairobi students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student is forced to lift a stone block after he was detained following riots in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student is forced to lift a stone block after he was detained following riots in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student cries as she surrenders after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student cries as she surrenders after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
University of Nairobi students cry as they surrender after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
University of Nairobi students cry as they surrender after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A female student is beaten by riot policemen during as university students protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A female student is beaten by riot policemen during as university students protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A University of Nairobi student cries as he attempts to climb through a broken glass door after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student cries as he attempts to climb through a broken glass door after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Photojournalists run away from a flare after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Photojournalists run away from a flare after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police chase students out of a room during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Riot police chase students out of a room during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
An injured student sits with her fellow university students who were detained for rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014.REUTERS/Noor Khamis
An injured student sits with her fellow university students who were detained for rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014.REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A student is hit by riot police during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A student is hit by riot police during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Riot police retreat from teargas during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Riot police retreat from teargas during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen with batons try to stop University of Nairobi students from rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen with batons try to stop University of Nairobi students from rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student throws a stone after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student throws a stone after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police walk across the University of Nairobi lawn after dispersing rioting students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Riot police walk across the University of Nairobi lawn after dispersing rioting students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A riot policeman uses his baton to hit rioting University of Nairobi students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A riot policeman uses his baton to hit rioting University of Nairobi students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A photojournalist runs away from a flare after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A photojournalist runs away from a flare after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
University of Nairobi students walk in a line after they were detained following riots in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
University of Nairobi students walk in a line after they were detained following riots in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman extinguishes a burning barricade erected by rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman extinguishes a burning barricade erected by rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Civil War Days
Re-enactors dress in period costumes to recreate battle scenes from the Civil War.
Modi wins India election
The pro-business Hindu nationalist is headed for the most resounding election victory in 30 years.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Wildfires in California
Fires flare as California enters the height of wildfire season in the midst of one of the state's worst droughts on record.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.