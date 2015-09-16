Edition:
Clashes at the Hungarian border

An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant covers his face as Hungarian riot police fire tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants react on the Serbian side of the border as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica T

Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hungarian riot police uses a water cannon against protesting migrants on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia during a border crackdown. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot policemen fire a water cannon as migrants protest on the Serbian side of the border crossing in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant is hit by a jet from a water cannon used by Hungarian riot police on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian armored personnel carriers are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant speaks in a megaphone as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants run as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants react on the Serbian side of the border as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

