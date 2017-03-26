Clashes break out at Trump rally

Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in...more

Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close