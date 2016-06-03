Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 3, 2016 | 9:50am EDT

Clashes erupt at Trump rally in California

A demonstrator burns a hat in protest of Donald Trump outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator burns a hat in protest of Donald Trump outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A demonstrator burns a hat in protest of Donald Trump outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 16
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 16
Demonstrators chant around a car during a demonstration against Donald Trump after his campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators chant around a car during a demonstration against Donald Trump after his campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Demonstrators chant around a car during a demonstration against Donald Trump after his campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
3 / 16
Victor Cristobal (C), of San Jose, chants during a demonstration outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Victor Cristobal (C), of San Jose, chants during a demonstration outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Victor Cristobal (C), of San Jose, chants during a demonstration outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 16
A police vehicle jumps a divider during a demonstration against Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A police vehicle jumps a divider during a demonstration against Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A police vehicle jumps a divider during a demonstration against Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 16
A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 16
A supporter for Donald Trump (L) exchange words with a demonstrator during a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A supporter for Donald Trump (L) exchange words with a demonstrator during a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A supporter for Donald Trump (L) exchange words with a demonstrator during a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 16
A demonstrator chants in protest against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator chants in protest against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A demonstrator chants in protest against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 16
A supporter (C) of Donald Trump collides with another man after he was confronted by demonstrators outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A supporter (C) of Donald Trump collides with another man after he was confronted by demonstrators outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A supporter (C) of Donald Trump collides with another man after he was confronted by demonstrators outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 16
A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
10 / 16
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 16
A burning flag is seen during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burning flag is seen during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A burning flag is seen during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 16
Police officers move in on a group of protestors after a campaign rally for Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers move in on a group of protestors after a campaign rally for Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Police officers move in on a group of protestors after a campaign rally for Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 16
A supporter of Donald Trump runs after being confronted by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A supporter of Donald Trump runs after being confronted by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump runs after being confronted by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 16
Supporters of Donald Trump (L) watch from a distance as demonstrators chants outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Supporters of Donald Trump (L) watch from a distance as demonstrators chants outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump (L) watch from a distance as demonstrators chants outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 16
A demonstrator (L) flips the hat off a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator (L) flips the hat off a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A demonstrator (L) flips the hat off a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

Next Slideshows

India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.

Jun 02 2016
Return to Fort McMurray

Return to Fort McMurray

Evacuees face a major cleanup as they trickle back into Fort McMurray four weeks after a massive wildfire hit the Canadian oil city.

Jun 02 2016
Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Forces launch twin assaults on two of the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, and Manbij, Syria.

Jun 02 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast