Clashes erupt at Trump rally in California
A demonstrator burns a hat in protest of Donald Trump outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Demonstrators chant around a car during a demonstration against Donald Trump after his campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Victor Cristobal (C), of San Jose, chants during a demonstration outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police vehicle jumps a divider during a demonstration against Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A supporter for Donald Trump (L) exchange words with a demonstrator during a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator chants in protest against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A supporter (C) of Donald Trump collides with another man after he was confronted by demonstrators outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burning flag is seen during a demonstration against Donald Trump outside his campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers move in on a group of protestors after a campaign rally for Donald Trump in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A supporter of Donald Trump runs after being confronted by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Supporters of Donald Trump (L) watch from a distance as demonstrators chants outside a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator (L) flips the hat off a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
