Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 14, 2014 | 1:02pm EDT

Clashes in Argentina

Argentina's fans clash with riot police at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
1 / 20
An Argentina's fan kneels during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

An Argentina's fan kneels during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentina's fan kneels during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
2 / 20
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
3 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
4 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
5 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
6 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
7 / 20
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
8 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
9 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
10 / 20
Police stand guard next to a man detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)

Police stand guard next to a man detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Police stand guard next to a man detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)
Close
11 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
12 / 20
Argentina's fans confront police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINAS - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

Argentina's fans confront police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINAS - Tags: SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans confront police firing tear gas after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINAS - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
13 / 20
Police stand guard next to people who were detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)

Police stand guard next to people who were detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Police stand guard next to people who were detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)
Close
14 / 20
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
15 / 20
A police officer stands guard next to people detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)

A police officer stands guard next to people detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
A police officer stands guard next to people detained during riots after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, in downtown Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)
Close
16 / 20
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)

An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentine fan is detained during clashes with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
Close
17 / 20
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
18 / 20
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)

An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
An Argentina soccer fan is detained by riot police during clashes after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP CIVIL UNREST)
Close
19 / 20
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's fans clash with riot police after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (ARGENTINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Next Slideshows

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.

Jul 14 2014
Joy for Germany

Joy for Germany

Germany celebrates its World Cup win.

Jul 13 2014
Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Highlights from the World Cup final.

Jul 13 2014
Agony for Argentina

Agony for Argentina

Argentina fans react to their defeat.

Jul 13 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast