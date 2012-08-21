Clashes in Assam
A villager affected by ethnic riots is seen inside a relief camp near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A villager searches for his belongings amid the debris of his burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A woman from India's northeastern states ties the hair of her child while sitting inside the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man rides a bicycle in front of a bus that was burnt by a mob on the national highway near Rongia town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp with their children near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A demonstrator is beaten by policemen after a protest turned violent in Mumbai August 11, 2012. Police said that two people were killed when anti-Assam riots led by Muslim organisations turned violent, with demonstrators torching vehicles, damaging...more
A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A bomb blast victim is rushed to a hospital in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers affected by ethnic riots, run after the Assam legislative assembly team consisting of leaders from different political parties during their visit at a relief camp in Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012....more
Uli Wary, a 107-year-old woman villager affected by ethnic riots, sits in a relief camp at Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Flames erupt from huts built on the banks of river Gourang during violence near Kokrajhar town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Unidentified relatives of Dipak Deka, a victim of a bomb blasts, cry during his funeral procession in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati, November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
An interior view of a house that was burnt during ethnic riots is seen near Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers affected by ethnic riots, along with their children, are pictured at a relief camp near Kokrajhar town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Damaged vehicles burn after a bomb blast in Guwahati, the main city of India's troubled northeastern Assam state, October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Indian army soldiers run to catch their vehicle during a curfew at Kokrajhar town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A man from India's northeastern state rests while sitting on boxes as he waits for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A man from India's northeastern state tries to board an overcrowded train through the window before it leaves for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man from Assam takes a nap next to his luggage at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A village woman from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots holds her child inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah more
