Clashes in Athens
A protester throws a stone towards police during clashes, following the death of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens, September 18, 2013. Greek police searched the Athens offices of the Golden Dawn party on Wednesday after 35-year-old anti-racism rapper Pavlos Fissas, who went by the stage name Killah P, was stabbed to death by a man who sympathises with the far-right group. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester hurls a rock at police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters clash with riot police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester is chased by police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester hurls a petrol bomb at police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People gather at the site where Pavlos Fissas, a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper was stabbed to death, by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot police officer throws a teargas canister towards angry anti-facist protesters during clashes following the killing of anti-racism rapper Pavlos "Killah P" Fissas, 35, by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group, in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally, following the death of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally, following the death of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper, at Keratsini suburb southwest of Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A protester is chased by police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police officers detain protesters after clashes in the northern Greek town of Thessaloniki between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A protester taunts riot police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
