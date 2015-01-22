Clashes in Benghazi
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan...more
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist...more
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, take up positions during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia,...more
The scene on a street after clashes, between Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in...more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist...more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds a weapon as he stands on debris from damaged a building during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi...more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist...more
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group...more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more
A member of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, holds a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Buildings are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group...more
Members of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, sit together during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015.. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, hold their weapons during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, as they stand in a damaged building in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist...more
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, carries his weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, aims his weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group...more
Next Slideshows
Anti-Islam marches in Germany
Weekly marches by the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA have been growing.
Front lines of east Ukraine
A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.
Funerals in Independence Square
Ukrainian fighters are mourned in Kiev's Independence Square.
Trouble in Yemen
Rebels attack the presidential palace in Yemen.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.