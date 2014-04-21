Clashes in Caracas
An anti-government protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands with a shield near flames from molotov cocktails thrown at a water cannon by anti-government protesters during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters jump and step on a banner of Banco de Venezuela after bringing down the banner during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by an SUV vehicle during an anti-government protest in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. Protesters were blocking a street when a man driving a SUV hit Loaiza and escaped right...more
Police takes cover from fire crackers thrown by anti-government protesters during riots with police in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A water canon batters down a barricade set up by anti-government protesters during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An injured driver of a SUV vehicle, who was involved in a hit-and-run accident during an anti-government protest, lies on the ground after being beaten up by protesters in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government protesters working as paramedics take cover during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A disabled man drives a cart away from teargas while carrying goods from the supermarket during riots in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government protesters burn an effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester stands on a roof during riots with police in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People stand near a SUV vehicle with a broken windshield after protesters threw stones at the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run accident during an anti-government protest, in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. The vehicle was later stopped...more
An anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colours of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters escort women carrying goods from the supermarket during riots with police in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters are hit by water from a water cannon during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester stands during riots with police in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Pedestrians walk away from teargas while anti-government protesters clash with police in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester is hit by water from a water cannon as another throws a molotov cocktail during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police take cover from fire crackers thrown by anti-government protesters during riots with police in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An anti-government protester climbs over a water cannon during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester is seen during riots with police in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester stands near graffiti during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters prepare Molotov cocktails during riots with police in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters take cover during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters aim fireworks at the police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters wait for police during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
