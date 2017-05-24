Clashes in Caracas
A demonstrator uses a home-made shield to block a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator plays the violin as others protect him while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators use a home-made mortar while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators loot cleaning goods from a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators destroy looted cleaning goods during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand on a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators look on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand on a truck during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman is helped by demonstrators during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators use a giant sling shot while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand over a truck while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators take cover behind a home-made shield with the word "freedom" on it while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Becoming American
Emotions run high as immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.