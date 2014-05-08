Edition:
Clashes in Chile

<p>Student demonstrators take cover from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Student protesters clash with riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A protester prepares to throw a Molotov cocktail during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fernando Rodriguez</p>

<p>A student protester uses a stick to hit an armoured riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Student protesters run away during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A demonstrator runs away from riot policemen next to a Human Rights Centre volunteer (L, blue helmet) during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A riot policeman catches fire from a Molotov cocktail as a policeman is helped by fellow policemen after being injured during a demonstration by students to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Student demonstrators march next to a large Andean indigenous "Wiphala" flag during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Student demonstrators hold banners as they march during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A riot policeman prepares to hit student demonstrators during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A demonstrator prepares to throws a stone against riot policemen (not pictured) during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Communist Party of Chile Congresswoman Camila Vallejo (L), former spokesperson for the Confederation of Chilean Students and leader of the 2011 student protests, walks next to her colleague Carol Cariola (R) during a rally against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A student performs during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fernando Rodriguez</p>

