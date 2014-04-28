Clashes in Donetsk
Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. Several people were wounded when what appeared to be stun grenades exploded during a rally in support of Ukrainian unity...more
Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. Several people were wounded when what appeared to be stun grenades exploded during a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in the eastern, separatist-held city of Donetsk, a Reuters reporter said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An injured pro-Russian activist holds his head during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian activist walks in front of Ukrainian riot police during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Ukrainian protesters light flares during a rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Ukrainian supporters attend a rally in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured man receives treatment from an ambulance crew during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian activists march with riot shields during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian protesters (L) attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian protester confronts riot police during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian protesters (L) attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Ukrainian riot officer looks from a bus during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian men attack pro-Ukrainian supporters during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot policemen wait for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A pro-Russian activist walks in front of Ukrainian riot police during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian protesters walk down a street during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian protesters return riot shields after a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot policemen wait for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mounted policeman waits for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
