Clashes in Golan Heights
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Syrian army soldiers are seen during a battle with rebel fighters in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A rebel fighter fires during a battle with Syrian army soldiers in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.N. vehicles drive in Syria, near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Syrian flag flutters on a pole near the Quneitra crossing in Syria close to the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A rebel fighter is seen during a battle with Syrian army soldiers in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) looks through binoculars at the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier (R) stands at a military outpost in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the border fence with Syria September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rebel fighters are seen in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) ride armoured personnel carriers (APCs) in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights before crossing into Syria August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the United Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carries binoculars at Mount Bental, an observation post in the Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises (bottom) after an explosion on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Syrian army soldiers are seen during a battle with rebel fighters in Syria near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) ride armoured personnel carriers (APCs) past Israel soldiers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, before crossing into Syria August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.N. vehicle leaves a U.N. base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Militants carry water bottles on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing in the Golan Heights August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers observe the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A U.N. observation tower is seen overlooking Syria, next to the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Militants are seen on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
