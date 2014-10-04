Clashes in Hong Kong
A man, who a witness said started a fight with several pro-democracy protesters, lies on the ground with hands tied by the protesters near a barricade on a main street in Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People try to prevent a man from removing a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man is pulled back and kicked as he tries to remove a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police separate an injured man from the crowd after a scuffle when he tried to remove a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man, who a witness said started a fight with several pro-democracy protesters, lies on the ground with hands tied by the protesters near a barricade on a main street in Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters call for reinforcements as anti-Occupy Central protesters try to remove a barricade on a main street in Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester bleeds in the month as he is escorted by the police after being beaten by anti-Occupy Central protesters at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester has his eyes washed after police used pepper spray after a confrontation, at Hong Kong's Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An injured pro-democracy protester is helped by the police after being beaten by a group of anti-Occupy Central protesters at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014, where a main road is occupied. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police remove a man who collapsed during confrontations between anti-Occupy Central protesters and pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Occupy Central protester is restrained by policemen after he broke through a cordon line, trying to charge pro-democracy protesters, at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester confronts police officers at Hong Kong's Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts Occupy Central protesters, where a main road is occupied at Hong Kong's Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers move a protester, at Hong Kong's Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A riot police officer holds baton as he confronts Occupy Central protesters, at Hong Kong's Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anti-Occupy Central protesters stand behind a police cordon on Nathan Road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014, demanding the tents set up by pro-democracy protesters to be demolished. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters stop an anti-Occupy Central protester from going near their tent on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An anti-Occupy Central protester yells behind a police cordon at pro-democracy protesters occupying a main road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters line up to protect their tent from being demolished by anti-Occupy Central protesters in the middle of a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester argues with an anti-Occupy Central protester while being kicked by another anti-Occupy Central protester at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters hold umbrellas as they block the entrance of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's office in Hong Kong October 3,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong early October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Destruction in Donetsk
Shelling in eastern Ukraine continues as rebels attack the government-held airport.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside the White House
A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.