Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 31, 2014 | 3:53pm EDT

Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank

A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
1 / 28
A masked Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to throw stones at Israeli troops, during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A masked Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to throw stones at Israeli troops, during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A masked Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to throw stones at Israeli troops, during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
2 / 28
A medic carries a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A medic carries a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A medic carries a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
3 / 28
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 28
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 28
A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
6 / 28
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 28
Israeli border policemen take up positions during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli border policemen take up positions during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Israeli border policemen take up positions during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
8 / 28
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon at Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon at Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon at Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 28
A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 28
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
11 / 28
A Palestinian kicks back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian kicks back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian kicks back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 28
People walk away from tear gas smoke during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

People walk away from tear gas smoke during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People walk away from tear gas smoke during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
13 / 28
An Israeli right wing activist is detained by police at the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli right wing activist is detained by police at the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An Israeli right wing activist is detained by police at the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
14 / 28
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 28
Palestinians try to stop a tear gas canister from emitting more gas during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians try to stop a tear gas canister from emitting more gas during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians try to stop a tear gas canister from emitting more gas during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 28
Israeli right wing activists confront a security official near the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli right wing activists confront a security official near the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Israeli right wing activists confront a security official near the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
17 / 28
A Palestinian woman gestures towards an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman gestures towards an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian woman gestures towards an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
18 / 28
The mother of Palestinian Moataz Hejazi holds a picture of him over a phone over her head at the family house in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The mother of Palestinian Moataz Hejazi holds a picture of him over a phone over her head at the family house in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
The mother of Palestinian Moataz Hejazi holds a picture of him over a phone over her head at the family house in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 28
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police forces in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police forces in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police forces in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 28
A Palestinian protester gestures as he hides behind a metal container during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester gestures as he hides behind a metal container during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester gestures as he hides behind a metal container during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 28
An Israeli policeman stands next to a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli policeman stands next to a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An Israeli policeman stands next to a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
22 / 28
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
23 / 28
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man during clashes inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man during clashes inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man during clashes inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
24 / 28
The golden Dome of the Rock (top L) is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The golden Dome of the Rock (top L) is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
The golden Dome of the Rock (top L) is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
25 / 28
Palestinians aim fireworks towards Israeli police forces during clashes in Abu Tor neighborhood at east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians aim fireworks towards Israeli police forces during clashes in Abu Tor neighborhood at east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians aim fireworks towards Israeli police forces during clashes in Abu Tor neighborhood at east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
26 / 28
A Palestinian protester sets off fire-works towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester sets off fire-works towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Palestinian protester sets off fire-works towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 28
Palestinians stand below a window of a house during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians stand below a window of a house during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Palestinians stand below a window of a house during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

Next Slideshows

Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

Dressing up for Halloween around the world.

Oct 31 2014
Unrest in Burkina Faso

Unrest in Burkina Faso

Protesters march on Burkina Faso's presidential palace after burning parliament.

Oct 31 2014
Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.

Oct 30 2014
Sad Kansas fans

Sad Kansas fans

Kansas City Royals fans watching the final game of the World Series.

Oct 30 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast