Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank
A masked Palestinian protester carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31,...more
A masked Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to throw stones at Israeli troops, during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah...more
A medic carries a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli troops, following an anti-Israel demonstration over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 31, 2014....more
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray as Israeli police officers stand guard during Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian throws a stone at an Israeli army vehicle during clashes following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border policemen take up positions during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon at Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian kicks back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk away from tear gas smoke during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli right wing activist is detained by police at the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian protester fires a homemade weapon towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians try to stop a tear gas canister from emitting more gas during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli right wing activists confront a security official near the Western Wall inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian woman gestures towards an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The mother of Palestinian Moataz Hejazi holds a picture of him over a phone over her head at the family house in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police forces in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester gestures as he hides behind a metal container during clashes with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli policeman stands next to a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's old city, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians are seen during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man during clashes inside the old city of Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The golden Dome of the Rock (top L) is reflected in a window with a no entry sign near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians aim fireworks towards Israeli police forces during clashes in Abu Tor neighborhood at east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester sets off fire-works towards Israeli security forces during clashes in east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians stand below a window of a house during clashes with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
