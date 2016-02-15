Edition:
Clashes in Uganda

Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Opposition supporters gesture in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female opposition supporter screams in pain in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Riot police watch as a procession by supporters of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change to their campaign ground is dispersed in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

A riot police officer throws a tear gas canister as police and military forces disperse a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

An opposition supporter walks in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A half burned poster of a opposition candidate is seen at a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A soldier gestures as he walks on a street in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man rides a motorbike next to a barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Riot police fire tear gas at Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

A journalist runs in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Riot police fire tear gas at Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Military personnel hold their weapons as they watch a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters being dispersed in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

A riot policeman removes a barricade in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman gestures in front of a burning barricade in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

A security company employee uses a mask to protect from teargas during clashes between opposition supporters and security forces in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters stand in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Riot police block a street as police and military forces disperse a procession by Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change supporters with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground, in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Opposition supporters walk in front of policemen in Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

