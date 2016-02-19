Clashes in Uganda

Policemen detain a supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye near his office in Kampala, Uganda. Ugandan police shot in the air and fired tear gas at opposition protesters in several parts of southern Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said,...more

Policemen detain a supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye near his office in Kampala, Uganda. Ugandan police shot in the air and fired tear gas at opposition protesters in several parts of southern Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said, after the presidential election a day earlier. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

