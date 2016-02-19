Clashes in Uganda
Policemen detain a supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye near his office in Kampala, Uganda. Ugandan police shot in the air and fired tear gas at opposition protesters in several parts of southern Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said,...more
Supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye try to stop police from entering his office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman beat a supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye sets up a burned barricade in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man rides with his family on a motorcycle away from a clash near the office of opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye gestures as he holds a stone during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye runs away from Ugandan soldiers during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye throws stone as he tries to stop police from entering Besigye's office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Ugandan soldier removes a burning barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye sets up a burned barricade in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policemen fires a teargas canister in front of opposition leader Kizza Besigye's office in Kampala, Uganda, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen detain supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye near his office in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of opposition leader Kizza Besigye drinks beer in front of riot policemen in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Ugandan soldier stands in front of a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya
U.S. warplanes carried out air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in western Libya, killing as many as 40 people.
The final 8 candidates
Portraits of the two Democrats and six Republicans still in the presidential race.
Migrants behind the fence
Migrants find themselves fenced in and out on their journey to a better life.
Zika: Mother and child
Portraits of Brazilian mothers and their children, born with microcephaly.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.