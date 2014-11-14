Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 14, 2014 | 1:37pm EST

Clashes in West Bank

Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Close
1 / 17
A Palestinian protester throws stones towards Israeli army bulldozer during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

A Palestinian protester throws stones towards Israeli army bulldozer during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws stones towards Israeli army bulldozer during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
Close
2 / 17
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
Close
3 / 17
A Palestinian protester kicks a tyre during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

A Palestinian protester kicks a tyre during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Palestinian protester kicks a tyre during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Close
4 / 17
Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
Close
5 / 17
Foreign activists hold a Palestinian flag next to Israeli soldiers and border policemen during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

Foreign activists hold a Palestinian flag next to Israeli soldiers and border policemen during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Foreign activists hold a Palestinian flag next to Israeli soldiers and border policemen during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.
Close
6 / 17
A Palestinian protester releases fire crackers during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

A Palestinian protester releases fire crackers during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Palestinian protester releases fire crackers during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Close
7 / 17
A Palestinian protester throws stones at Israeli troops during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

A Palestinian protester throws stones at Israeli troops during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws stones at Israeli troops during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Close
8 / 17
Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters use a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.

Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters use a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and...more

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters use a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.
Close
9 / 17
Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
Close
10 / 17
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Close
11 / 17
Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters block the way of a Jewish settler in his car during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters block the way of a Jewish settler in his car during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters block the way of a Jewish settler in his car during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.
Close
12 / 17
An Israeli soldier watches as foreign activists and Palestinian protesters avoid a tear gas fired by the Israeli army during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

An Israeli soldier watches as foreign activists and Palestinian protesters avoid a tear gas fired by the Israeli army during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
An Israeli soldier watches as foreign activists and Palestinian protesters avoid a tear gas fired by the Israeli army during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.
Close
13 / 17
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
Close
14 / 17
An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister toward Palestinian protesters during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister toward Palestinian protesters during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister toward Palestinian protesters during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Close
15 / 17
A protester uses a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.

A protester uses a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A protester uses a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.
Close
16 / 17
A Palestinian protester pours flammable liquid on an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

A Palestinian protester pours flammable liquid on an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Palestinian protester pours flammable liquid on an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Rage over missing students

Rage over missing students

Next Slideshows

Rage over missing students

Rage over missing students

Violent protests over the apparent killing of 43 student-teachers in Mexico.

Nov 13 2014
Kurdish refugees: Then and now

Kurdish refugees: Then and now

In 1991, Kurds fled a military operation by Saddam Hussein's government in Iraq. Today some are fleeing Islamic State.

Nov 13 2014
Window washers rescued

Window washers rescued

Two window washers trapped on a broken platform outside the 69th floor of New York's One World Trade Center are rescued.

Nov 12 2014
Veterans Day

Veterans Day

Scenes from Veterans Day around America.

Nov 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast