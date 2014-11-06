Clashes intensify in Aleppo
A man holding walkie-talkies runs towards a site damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A man carries a child, injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Residents run past damaged buildings after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A Free Syrian Army fighter places a mortar shell into a mortar launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man reacts as he helps another, who is injured from what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man carries a child, injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a mortar shell during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo November 6, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A girl inspects damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karam Barre frontline beside Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man inspects the damage to collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside weapons inside a safehouse on the Amerya frontline in Aleppo November 5, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally-made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo November 5, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters run with their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo November 5, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in a shooting position behind sandbags, during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karam Barre frontline, beside Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A damaged vehicle parks beside collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters rest at the Karam Barre frontline beside Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Next Slideshows
Clashes in Brussels
Belgian police and protesters clash over austerity measures.
Guy Fawkes Night
Protesters around the world take part in the Million Mask March organized by Anonymous.
Most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people.
Inside the Virgin Space Port
A tour of the Virgin Space Port in Mojave.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.