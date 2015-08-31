Edition:
Clashes outside Ukraine parliament

An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted on Monday for constitutional changes to give separatist-minded eastern regions a special status - but divisions in the pro-Western camp and violent street protests suggested the changes would face a rougher ride to become law. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Interior ministry officers stand next to a pool of blood outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. At least four police and national guard were badly hurt when a grenade was lobbed from a crowd of nationalists demonstrating outside parliament against the "decentralization" draft law that President Petro Poroshenko and his government are pushing as part of a blueprint to end separatist rebellion in the east. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Ukraine's national guard said about 50 of its members were hurt, including four with serious wounds, by the blast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Injured Ukrainian servicemen lie outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. At a boisterous session, with many deputies shouting "shame" and rhythmically beating parliamentary benches, a total of 265 deputies voted in favor of the first reading of the bill, 39 more than that required to pass. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. But many coalition allies, including former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, spoke against it and it is open to question whether Poroshenko will be able to whip up the necessary 300 votes for it to get through a second and final reading later this year. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Ukrainian police officers take cover behind shields during clashes with demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Approval of legislation for special status for parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are largely controlled by Russian-backed separatists, is a key element of a peace agreement reached in Minsk, Belarus, in February. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Though a ceasefire is under pressure from sporadic shelling and shooting which government troops and rebels blame on each other, Western governments see the deal as holding out the best possible prospects for peace and are urging Ukraine to abide by the letter of the Minsk agreement. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015.REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Ukrainian deputies attend a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
