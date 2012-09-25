Clashes over disputed islands
A Taiwanese Coast Guard ship (L) fires water cannons near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan in this handout photo from Central News Agency September 25, 2012. Several dozen fishing...more
A Taiwanese Coast Guard ship (L) fires water cannons near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan in this handout photo from Central News Agency September 25, 2012. Several dozen fishing boats from Taiwan sailed near the Tiaoyutai Islands to assert local fishermen's rights to operate in what they described as their traditional fishing grounds, according to local media. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Handout
A Taiwanese Coast Guard ship (L) is seen next to a Japanese Coast Guard ship near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan in this handout photo from Central News Agency September 25,...more
A Taiwanese Coast Guard ship (L) is seen next to a Japanese Coast Guard ship near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan in this handout photo from Central News Agency September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Handout
A Taiwanese Coast Guard ship (L) is seen next to a Japanese Coast Guard ship near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan in this handout photo from Central News Agency September 25,...more
A Taiwanese Coast Guard ship (L) is seen next to a Japanese Coast Guard ship near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan in this handout photo from Central News Agency September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Handout
A fishing boat from Taiwan sails near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyu in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, in this handout photo taken by the Japan Coast Guard September 25, 2012. REUTERS/11th Regional...more
A fishing boat from Taiwan sails near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyu in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, in this handout photo taken by the Japan Coast Guard September 25, 2012. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard/Handout
Several dozen fishing boats set off to the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, from Suao port in Ilan County, northeastern Taiwan, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Several dozen fishing boats set off to the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, from Suao port in Ilan County, northeastern Taiwan, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An activist shouts slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Taipei September 23, 2012. The placard in the background reads, "Everyone defends Diaoyutai together." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An activist shouts slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Taipei September 23, 2012. The placard in the background reads, "Everyone defends Diaoyutai together." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man, wearing a shirt with the Japanese national flag and Rising Sun flag printed on it, takes part in an anti-China rally in Tokyo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man, wearing a shirt with the Japanese national flag and Rising Sun flag printed on it, takes part in an anti-China rally in Tokyo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Policemen stand guard outside the main entrance of the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 19, 2012 which remains covered in paint and eggs that were thrown by demonstrators during anti-Japan protests yesterday. REUTERS/David Gray
Policemen stand guard outside the main entrance of the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 19, 2012 which remains covered in paint and eggs that were thrown by demonstrators during anti-Japan protests yesterday. REUTERS/David Gray
A member of the Chinese community in Romania holds a placard during an anti-Japan protest in Bucharest September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A member of the Chinese community in Romania holds a placard during an anti-Japan protest in Bucharest September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Members of the Chinese community in Romania, with stickers of the Chinese flag stuck on their faces, shout slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Bucharest September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Members of the Chinese community in Romania, with stickers of the Chinese flag stuck on their faces, shout slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Bucharest September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Fishing boats are seen departing from Shenjiawan port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province towards the East China Sea fishing grounds, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Fishing boats are seen departing from Shenjiawan port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province towards the East China Sea fishing grounds, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters hold up Japan's national flags at an anti-China rally, attended by about 30 demonstrators, in Tokyo September 18, 2012. The signs read, "Protect Senkaku's submarine resources". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters hold up Japan's national flags at an anti-China rally, attended by about 30 demonstrators, in Tokyo September 18, 2012. The signs read, "Protect Senkaku's submarine resources". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A photo illustration shows a graphic depicting a Chinese national flag flying atop of the disputed islands, called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China, being seen on the front page of Chinese search engine website Baidu, on a computer screen in...more
A photo illustration shows a graphic depicting a Chinese national flag flying atop of the disputed islands, called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China, being seen on the front page of Chinese search engine website Baidu, on a computer screen in Beijing, September 18, 2012. The Chinese characters below the graphic read, "Diaoyu Islands belong to China!" REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators damage a windows glass for Japanese Seibu department stores during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province...more
Demonstrators damage a windows glass for Japanese Seibu department stores during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator yells slogans as the police block protesters from accessing the American consulate, during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012....more
A demonstrator yells slogans as the police block protesters from accessing the American consulate, during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in Chengdu September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Chinese flag was pasted on a shield by a demonstrator during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16,...more
A Chinese flag was pasted on a shield by a demonstrator during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters shout slogans at a march denouncing South Korea and China in Tokyo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters shout slogans at a march denouncing South Korea and China in Tokyo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters burn Japanese flags during a protest against Japan's purchase of the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Protesters burn Japanese flags during a protest against Japan's purchase of the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Chinese surveillance ship Haijian No. 66 cruises in waters about 36 km (22 miles) off Kuba island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan, Diaoyu islands in China, in this handout photo by Japan...more
A Chinese surveillance ship Haijian No. 66 cruises in waters about 36 km (22 miles) off Kuba island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan, Diaoyu islands in China, in this handout photo by Japan Coast Guard's 11th Regional Coast Guard headquarters September 14, 2012. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard/Handout
Demonstrators holding banners and Chinese flags chant slogans as they protest against Japan's purchase of the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands outside the Japanese embassy, in Beijing September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Demonstrators holding banners and Chinese flags chant slogans as they protest against Japan's purchase of the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands outside the Japanese embassy, in Beijing September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers from a Japanese restaurant, located near the Japanese embassy, smile at a customer as she walks through their entrance past Chinese national in Beijing September 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Workers from a Japanese restaurant, located near the Japanese embassy, smile at a customer as she walks through their entrance past Chinese national in Beijing September 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Workers on the city government of Tokyo's survey vessel prepare to survey around a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Workers on the city government of Tokyo's survey vessel prepare to survey around a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Workers on the city government of Tokyo's survey vessel look at a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Workers on the city government of Tokyo's survey vessel look at a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
The city government of Tokyo's survey staff's boat sails around a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea, in this picture taken by Tokyo Metropolitan Government on September 2, 2012. ...more
The city government of Tokyo's survey staff's boat sails around a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea, in this picture taken by Tokyo Metropolitan Government on September 2, 2012. REUTERS/TOKYO METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT/Handout
Activists who travelled on fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2" to the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands, chant slogans during a protest towards the Japanese Consulate in Hong Kong August 24, 2012. The words on the yellow banner read "Down with Japanese...more
Activists who travelled on fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2" to the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands, chant slogans during a protest towards the Japanese Consulate in Hong Kong August 24, 2012. The words on the yellow banner read "Down with Japanese militarism". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Members (R) of a Japanese nationalist group land on Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Members (R) of a Japanese nationalist group land on Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Chief commander Lo Chau (R) is greeted by lawmaker Lau Kong-wah from the pro-China Democratic Alliance for the Betterment of Hong Kong, after returning from the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands on the fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2" upon arrival in...more
Chief commander Lo Chau (R) is greeted by lawmaker Lau Kong-wah from the pro-China Democratic Alliance for the Betterment of Hong Kong, after returning from the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands on the fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2" upon arrival in Hong Kong August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Supporters applaud as Hong Kong fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2", which went to the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands, docks at a public pier at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Supporters applaud as Hong Kong fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2", which went to the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands, docks at a public pier at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, are seen from a fishing boat as a Japanese national flag flutters August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
The disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, are seen from a fishing boat as a Japanese national flag flutters August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers
Protesters, carrying a Chinese national flag, shout slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters, carrying a Chinese national flag, shout slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police arrest protesters during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police arrest protesters during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester holds a placard during an anti-Japan protest in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Chan
A protester holds a placard during an anti-Japan protest in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Chan
A protester destroys an overturned Japanese-brand police car with an metal rod during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keita Van
A protester destroys an overturned Japanese-brand police car with an metal rod during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keita Van
A man watches as activists on a fishing boat depart for the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands between Japan and China, in Hong Kong August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man watches as activists on a fishing boat depart for the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands between Japan and China, in Hong Kong August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship sails around a fishing boat (R) carrying activists from the Hong Kong-based "Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands" near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in...more
A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship sails around a fishing boat (R) carrying activists from the Hong Kong-based "Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands" near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in China, in this handout photo taken by the Japan Coast Guard August 15, 2012. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard/Handout
A protester burns a drawing of a Japanese national flag outside a building where the Japanese Consulate is located in Hong Kong August 15, 2012, after a group of Chinese activists were detained by Japanese authorities when they landed on an island...more
A protester burns a drawing of a Japanese national flag outside a building where the Japanese Consulate is located in Hong Kong August 15, 2012, after a group of Chinese activists were detained by Japanese authorities when they landed on an island chain disputed with Japan on Wednesday. Chinese characters on the protest banners read "Japan release activists". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A police officer gestures as a protester (L) throws a traffic cone towards the Japanese embassy, during a protest against the arrests of 14 activists, in Beijing August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A police officer gestures as a protester (L) throws a traffic cone towards the Japanese embassy, during a protest against the arrests of 14 activists, in Beijing August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Japanese Coast Guard ship (C) attempts to stop a Taiwan Coast Guard ship as it escorts a Taiwanese fishing boat near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, in this handout picture...more
A Japanese Coast Guard ship (C) attempts to stop a Taiwan Coast Guard ship as it escorts a Taiwanese fishing boat near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, in this handout picture taken July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Taiwan Coast Guard/Handout
A protester in the traditional costume Kimono shouts slogans during an anti-Chinese march in Tokyo October 16, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester in the traditional costume Kimono shouts slogans during an anti-Chinese march in Tokyo October 16, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester holds a placard during a rally at Tokyo's Shibuya district in October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A protester holds a placard during a rally at Tokyo's Shibuya district in October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels chase a boat (bottom) carrying activists from Taiwan near the disputed islands in the East China Sea known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu in China, September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard/Handout more
Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels chase a boat (bottom) carrying activists from Taiwan near the disputed islands in the East China Sea known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu in China, September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard/Handout
A Japanese Coast Guard ship (C, back) moves in front of a vessel carrying Taiwan activists and reporters near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles (background) in Japan and what China calls the Diaoyutai and Taiwan,...more
A Japanese Coast Guard ship (C, back) moves in front of a vessel carrying Taiwan activists and reporters near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles (background) in Japan and what China calls the Diaoyutai and Taiwan, the Tiaoyutai, June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Siberia's air 911
For thousands of people in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region, air evacuation is the only way they can get emergency medical treatment.
The woes of Foxconn
From suicides to protests, a look at the troubles of Foxconn, maker of electronic components for products such as Apple's iPhones.
Communism school
Grooming the next generation of Chinese leadership.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.