Clashes over disputed islands

A Taiwanese Coast Guard ship (L) fires water cannons near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan in this handout photo from Central News Agency September 25, 2012. Several dozen fishing boats from Taiwan sailed near the Tiaoyutai Islands to assert local fishermen's rights to operate in what they described as their traditional fishing grounds, according to local media. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Handout